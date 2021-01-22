Dating 101 in 2021

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 2020 was a rollercoaster year, upending all of our norms, including the world of dating. Bumble, the women-first social networking company, recently found that 40% of daters say they aren’t confident they know how to date any more.

But a new year brings fresh hope, with the majority of daters (55%) reporting to have made a dating-related resolution. Over 50% of those surveyed believe 2021 is “their” year for love.

Despite the challenges of 2020, daters are approaching this year with a sense of optimism and are more intentional about finding love in 2021.

On Friday, Clare O’Connor, Head of Editorial Content at Bumble, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss how people are dating in 2021 and new trends including:

The era of slow dating and what it means

The rise of ‘New Dawn daters’ or people who experienced a breakup during the pandemic

What people are looking for as they embark on dating in 2021

Tips and tricks from Bumble’s Dating Guide

