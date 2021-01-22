Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Cases and hospitalizations down, deaths up

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The 7-day averages for new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin and hospital admissions for COVID-19 continued to go down Friday. Each of these metrics has been on a decline for 11 days now, since Jan. 11.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 2,070 positive cases in a batch of 8,382 results for people getting tested -- or testing positive -- for the coronavirus for the first time. The remaining 6,312 tested negative. The 7-day average is down to 1,703 cases per day, the lowest since Sept. 18. Friday’s positivity rate of 24.70% is in line with the 7-day average of 25.06%, by our calculations.

The state added 36 COVID-19 deaths. That’s the fewest since Monday but raised the 7-day average to 46 patients dying per day. (That 7-day average is due to drop this weekend when last Saturday’s single-day record of 128 deaths is no longer counted, as long as numbers stay close to the past 6 days.) The death rate remains at 1.06% for a third day.

The deaths were in Chippewa (2), Dunn, Eau Claire (2), Kenosha, Lincoln, Marinette, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Polk, Racine (9), Shawano, St. Croix, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washington (6) and Waukesha (5) counties.

New coronavirus cases were identified in 69 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Florence and Forest counties were exceptions, and the case numbers were revised in Iowa County.

The DHS also tracks results for people tested multiple times, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19. The 7-day average for the positivity rate by that measure dropped steeply from 7.2% to 6.6% on Thursday. (The DHS calculation is a day behind because it’s based on preliminary numbers, including negative tests undergoing further review.) Reporting one test per person, no matter how many times they’re tested, is considered a better indicator of the virus’s spread in the community; it’s how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

Wisconsin has now tested shy of 3 million people (2,993,515) -- more than half of the state’s population -- in just under 12 months.

More than a half-million people (500,685) who were infected by the coronavirus are now considered recovered, which is 94.5% of all known cases. To be recovered, 30 days must pass since the onset of symptoms or a positive test, or a person must be medically cleared. The DHS acknowledges some of them may be feeling lingering effects from their infection, such as brain fog, headaches and muscle aches or lethargy. There are 23,683 cases currently active, or 4.5% of all cases.

VACCINATIONS

The state is reporting progress in COVID-19 vaccinations. The latest update Friday shows 310,256 “shots in the arm.” That’s almost 25,000 jabs more than the previous report -- for the second day in a row. The state reports 56,680 people have received their second, final dose, which is 4,879 more than Thursday’s report. These numbers are preliminary for a few days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in.

The DHS now includes vaccination information by age and gender on its website (CLICK HERE). The vaccine data page also lets you narrow down vaccinations per day by county or Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition (HERC) -- use the pulldown menu at the upper right corner of the graph at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm#day.

Hospitalizations

The state says 91 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the last 24-hour period. Hospitalizations have been in double digits again for two days in a row, and four of the past 7 days. The state is averaging 88 hospitalizations per day over the last week, the lowest average since Oct. 6. A total 23,536 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized, which is 4.44% of all known cases.

Thursday -- the latest data available until later this afternoon -- the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 808 patients are currently in hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, including 173 in ICU, taking deaths, discharges and new admissions into account. That marked eight days since the state’s hospitals had more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients at one time.

Sixty-nine of these patients are being treated in the Fox Valley region, including 5 in ICU. That’s 3 fewer in ICU than Wednesday but six more patients overall.

There are 100 COVID-19 patients in the Northeast region’s hospitals, including 21 in ICU, about the same as Wednesday.

Hospital Readiness

The WHA also reported the state’s 134 hospitals have 227 ICU beds (15.5%) and 2,120 of all types of medical beds (19.0%) open -- that’s ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals had 15 ICU beds (14.4%) among them and 123 medical beds total (14.4%) open for the eight counties they serve.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 21 ICU beds (10.1%) and 228 of all medical beds (23.8%) for patients in seven counties.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use the term “open” instead of “available” because whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has enough staffing for a patient in that bed, including doctors, nurses and food services.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY UPDATES IN PROGRESS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,457 cases (+4) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,113 cases (+3) (16 deaths)

Barron – 4,984 cases (+34) (66 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,017 cases (+5) (18 deaths)

Brown – 28,693 cases (+98) (186 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,224 cases (+9) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,071 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,092 cases (+11) (39 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,642 cases (+43) (76 deaths) (+2)

Clark – 3,043 cases (+12) (56 deaths)

Columbia – 4,707 cases (+20) (39 deaths)

Crawford – 1,626 cases (+4) (14 deaths)

Dane – 36,944 cases (+198) (228 deaths)

Dodge – 11,007 cases (+23) (133 deaths)

Door – 2,314 cases (+6) (18 deaths)

Douglas – 3,469 cases (+9) (18 deaths)

Dunn – 3,938 cases (+25) (25 deaths) (+1)

Eau Claire – 10,271 cases (+38) (97 deaths) (+2)

Florence - 417 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,336 cases (+25) (76 deaths)

Forest - 897 cases (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,402 cases (+17) (78 deaths)

Green – 2,597 cases (+21) (11 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,467 cases (+11) (14 deaths)

Iowa - 1,770 cases (9 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Iron - 467 cases (+16) (19 deaths)

Jackson - 2,521 cases (+7) (20 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,360 cases (+23) (64 deaths)

Juneau - 2,825 cases (+9) (15 deaths)

Kenosha – 13,922 cases (+53) (258 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 2,291 cases (+11) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 11,217 cases (+24) (69 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,343 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,875 cases (+2) (30 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,743 cases (+12) (53 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 6,788 cases (+36) (59 deaths)

Marathon – 13,036 cases (+26) (168 deaths)

Marinette - 3,843 cases (+14) (58 deaths) (+1)

Marquette – 1,237 cases (+4) (20 deaths)

Menominee - 781 cases (+5) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 92,918 (+328) (1,112 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 3,950 cases (+38) (30 deaths)

Oconto – 4,087 cases (+5) (44 deaths)

Oneida - 3,064 cases (+10) (53 deaths)

Outagamie – 17,950 cases (+106) (171 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee – 7,167 cases (+29) (66 deaths)

Pepin – 767 cases (+7) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,234 cases (+8) (32 deaths)

Polk – 3,460 cases (+12) (38 deaths) (+1)

Portage – 6,014 cases (+27) (57 deaths)

Price – 1,054 cases (+4) (7 deaths)

Racine – 19,472 cases (+650) (290 deaths) (+9)

Richland - 1,196 cases (+3) (13 deaths)

Rock – 13,433 cases (+51) (133 deaths)

Rusk - 1,212 cases (+6) (14 deaths)

Sauk – 4,946 cases (+26) (35 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,367 cases (+15) (17 deaths)

Shawano – 4,442 cases (+12) (66 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 12,286 cases (+35) (111 deaths)

St. Croix – 5,953 cases (+26) (36 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,723 cases (+5) (19 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,238 cases (+14) (34 deaths) (+1)

Vernon – 1,690 cases (+9) (33 deaths) (+1)

Vilas - 1,841 cases (+9) (31 deaths)

Walworth – 8,436 cases (+22) (116 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 1,186 cases (+11) (15 deaths)

Washington – 12,996 cases (+37) (119 deaths) (+6)

Waukesha – 38,318 cases (+167) (415 deaths) (+5)

Waupaca – 4,513 cases (+24) (103 deaths)

Waushara – 2,020 cases (+6) (24 deaths)

Winnebago – 16,278 cases (+60) (166 deaths)

Wood – 6,213 cases (+33) (63 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 253 cases (+3) (1 death)

Baraga - 485 cases (+1) (30 deaths)

Chippewa - 681 cases (+5) (19 deaths)

Delta – 2,593 cases (+3) (62 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,079 cases (+1) (56 deaths)

Gogebic - 803 cases (+6) (15 deaths)

Houghton – 1,925 cases (+12) (29 deaths)

Iron – 840 cases (+4) (35 deaths)

Keweenaw – 100 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 129 cases

Mackinac - 272 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,369 cases (+4) (53 deaths)

Menominee - 1,569 cases (+3) (34 deaths)

Ontonagon – 307 cases (+3) (16 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 225 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it.

Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

