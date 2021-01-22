Advertisement

Clark County to host drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic for Phase 1A and 65+

The Clark County Health Department will hold another COVID-19 drive-through vaccination for individuals that meets the phase and tier criteria.(Source: CNN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Health Department will hold another COVID-19 drive-through vaccination for individuals that meet the phase and tier criteria.

Phase 1A (All categories listed under Phase 1A)

  • · Healthcare Workers
  • · Long-Term Care Residents
  • · EMS Personnel
  • · Mortuary Workers
  • · Phase 1A is defined on page 5 (Table 1) of the Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC).

Phase 1B (ONLY what is listed below)

  • · Fire and Police
  • · 65 and Older

The clinic is Thursday, Jan. 28 at the Greenwood Area Fire and EMS Department, 103 Cannery Street in Greenwood. It is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At this time, vaccines are not available for the general public.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR AN APPOINTMENT

Those who do not have access to the internet may call the CCHD vaccine appointment line at 715-743-5105, select option 9, then select option 9 again starting Friday afternoons at 2 p.m. High call volumes are expected. Calling and leaving a message does not guarantee you an appointment.

CCHD encourages those who don’t access to the internet to have a family member or friend help with online registration.

