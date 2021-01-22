Braves legend, hall of famer Hank Aaron dies at 86

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The home run king and Braves hall of famer Hank Aaron died on Friday, according to a family friend.

Hank Aaron was one of the most beloved players in baseball. In his 23 year career, Hank Aaron played most of his career in a Braves Uniform, with 12 of those years in Milwaukee. He returned to play for the Brewers in the final two years of his career. He won MVP in 1957 and was an all-star for 21 straight years from 1955 to 1975.

However, most will remember him as the home run king. Aaron retired as the all-time leader in home runs with 755, passing Babe Ruth. He held that title until Barry Bonds broke it in 2007.

Aaron was 86 years old.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.