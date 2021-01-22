Advertisement

Braves legend, hall of famer Hank Aaron dies at 86

n this April 8, 1974 file photo, Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron eyes the flight of the ball after...
In this April 8, 1974 file photo, Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron eyes the flight of the ball after hitting his 715th career homer in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Atlanta. The 40th anniversary of Hank Aaron's 715th home run finds the Hall of Famer, now 80, coping with his recovery from hip surgery. The anniversary of his famous homer on April 8, 1974 will be celebrated before the Braves' home opener against the Mets on Tuesday night.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The home run king and Braves hall of famer Hank Aaron died on Friday, according to a family friend.

Hank Aaron was one of the most beloved players in baseball. In his 23 year career, Hank Aaron played most of his career in a Braves Uniform, with 12 of those years in Milwaukee. He returned to play for the Brewers in the final two years of his career. He won MVP in 1957 and was an all-star for 21 straight years from 1955 to 1975.

However, most will remember him as the home run king. Aaron retired as the all-time leader in home runs with 755, passing Babe Ruth. He held that title until Barry Bonds broke it in 2007.

Aaron was 86 years old.

