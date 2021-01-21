Wisconsin reaction to inauguration day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the first day comes to a close for the new President of the United States there was already much to say about President Joe Biden’s first day in office.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) said that she was not only excited to see the president talk about unity but also work to get it done right away.

“Not necessarily needing to agree on everything or approach things the same way, but recognizing that we’re all in this together and so we’ve got to work together to forge a path forward,” Sen. Baldwin said.

Some politicians like Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany, who represents the state’s 7th congressional district, say President Biden loosening borders and rescinding the permit for the Keystone Pipeline is a step in the wrong direction.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of opposition in the district by a lot of normal people, working-class people. That they believe that this is not the best route for the country to go in,” Congressman Tiffany added.

There are still some supporters of Former President Donald Trump in central Wisconsin that will need some coercing on the new administration. UW-Stevens Point political science professor John Blakeman says many of President Biden’s issues line up with community needs.

“The important issues are infrastructure, broadband access, health care access, and education funding. I feel like those are issues the Biden administration has committed itself to,” Blakeman said.

The professor also discussed former Wisconsin DHS secretary-designee Andrea Palm and her shift to be the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. But this has happened before in Wisconsin, with current UW System president Tommy Thompson and Donna Shalala.

“I’m not surprised that Biden invited Palm into the administration. It seems like it’s keeping with a long-standing tradition almost,” Prof. Blakeman added.

President Biden signed 15 new executive orders on his first day, Professor Blakeman says that’s not anything new.

“Every president from Ronald Reagan has done exactly this. That is on their first day of office they push through an executive order that sort of moderate if not outright overturns some of the policies of their predecessors,” Prf. Blakeman explained. “The way that the constitutional system has evolved is that it allows the president a lot of independent authority for good or bad to put in place his own policy initiatives.”

Three years and 364 days is a long time to suggest what a president might do, but one thing is for certain. No other president has had a start to their administration like President Biden.

“Any administration coming into this is coming into uncharted territory,” Prof. Blakeman stated.

