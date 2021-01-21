Wausau pastor helping those in need

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A local pastor is doing what he can to help address the homeless problem in the Wausau area in the hopes of giving people an opportunity for a better life.

Pastor Yauo Yang of The Cross Church grew up in poverty himself and understands the everyday struggles that many people in our community face.

“There’s a soft spot in my heart for individuals that are living in poverty or just going through a difficult time because I used to be that person,” Gospel Transformational Living Center (TLC) Executive Director Pastor Yauo Yang said.

Yang is a Pastor at The Cross Church in Wausau, he’s also the Executive Director of the Gospel Transformational Living Center which is a long term residential facility for people struggling with homelessness, addiction, or unemployment.

“The Gospel TLC is going to be a transformational place that’s going to allow them to feel like a family that is going to be loved by positive people at a positive place,” Yang said.

Yang was born in a refugee camp in Thailand and shortly after, his family moved to Wausau and remained in poverty.

He said his Christian faith has led him to help others.

“The need in this community is so large, a place like the Gospel TLC, I mean we should have built this a long time ago,” Yang said.

Folks will stay at the Christ-centered facility for 12 to 18 months and they will get help finding a job and home lined up by the time they leave.

Yang said the Gospel TLC will best serve people away from downtown Wausau, he hopes it will be somewhere in the country away from any negative temptations.

“I’m just truly thrilled it’s going to be part of this community soon,” friend David Liermann said.

Liermann and Yang met while Yang was helping people in the Marathon County Jail. Liermann said the TLC will help others, much like how Yang helped him break his addiction and stay out of crime.

“It was my stupid decisions that made me become that way but I thank god and I thank Pastor Yauo for being by my side and getting me out of that hole,” Liermann said.

Homelessness in Wausau has been a long-standing issue and now the TLC just might be what this community needs.

“There are resources in this area, but those don’t always necessarily assist everyone. This is another outstanding opportunity to provide that resource that could be valuable for someone to change their lifestyle,” Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks said.

On April 27, Yang will be holding a banquet dinner to kick off fundraising for the project.

He hopes to raise $2 million and open by January 2023. Follow the link if you would like to donate.

