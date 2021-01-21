Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccination eligibility closer to being determined

(WSAW) - Wisconsin is closer to determining who will be eligible to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in the state’s phase 1B of the vaccine rollout. The subcommittee charged with coming up with a recommendation said Wednesday that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ decisions for parts of the phase have complicated their recommendations and is faced with a larger eligible group than anticipated.

DHS determined law enforcement and firefighters would be part of that group before hearing the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee’s (SDMAC) recommendation. That population began getting vaccinated Monday. DHS announced this week that people age 65 and older would also be eligible starting Jan. 25.

The SDMAC vaccine subcommittee has not yet determined what groups it will recommend to DHS for phase 1B, only putting out public comment on the matter Jan. 12, a day after DHS announced police and fire personnel would kick off phase 1B. Meeting minutes and agendas show SDMAC began making vaccination distribution plans in September.

What’s taking so long

Jonathan Temte, the associate dean for public health and community engagement at UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health is part of that subcommittee. At the beginning of the meeting Wednesday morning, he explained why the process to make these recommendations have seemed slow.

“The challenges that we face trying to make recommendations,” he began, “vaccinators across Wisconsin are obligated to follow the CDC ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) guidance recommendations, however, ACIP has been slow to make recommendations. They have been crippled by sudden changes that are imposed from above without discussion,” he said, inexplicitly referring to the Trump Administration.

“ACIP tries to do things in a very transparent manner and there have been many approaches now that have not been very transparent coming from above,” he continued. “State committees can only go so far in interpreting the ACIP recommendations and we’re somewhat hamstrung by the fact that the recommendations don’t come out very timely.”

Temte said open meetings, including time for public comment, elongate the process, but is necessary for transparency. Other members also noted they are a volunteer committee with members that have other full-time jobs.

SDMAC “under the gun”

SDMAC subcommittee members said they were charged with making recommendations about who would be eligible in phase 1B, aiming for a similar amount of people that were in phase 1A; that population had about half of a million people. Temte noted that the people DHS made eligible in the phase already total about 1.15 million people without any additional groups recommended.

“Now, our job here is to figure out a way to have the phase 1B group somewhat manageable,” Mitchell Hagopian, an attorney for Disability Rights Wisconsin said. “That task has been made more difficult by the decisions by DHS already to expand the age-related group, so we’re a little bit under the gun here.”

The subcommittee received about 5,000 public comments related to who should be in the phase 1B group. See those documents by clicking here. Members said the arguments were emotional, heart-felt, and hard to read for those reasons, knowing everyone who wants a vaccine should be able to receive one.

Going through the various groups, members determined their recommendation by:

ACIP recommendation

Risk of COVID-19

Alternative methods of COVID-19 avoidance

Benefits of vaccination

Group’s population size in Wisconsin

Other considerations

Ethical considerations

Public comment

Committee members noted that the ACIP determined that if all of what it determines to be essential workers were to get vaccinated, that COVID-19 spread would be alleviated by 25%. However, the committee also must balance who is at greatest risk for having a severe case or dying from the disease.

Subcommittee recommendations

Here are some of the groups the subcommittee is recommending to the full SDMAC, which meets Thursday:

IRIS and family care recipients (40,000 - 50,000 people)

911 dispatchers (25,989 people)

Public utility employees (11,195 people)

Childcare and K-12 education staff who are in direct contact with students (160,000 people)

Public transit staff in direct contact with the public, narrowed to bussing transportation (27,560 people)

Food workers including food pantry staff, agriculture workers, grocery stores, and food production plants (72,804 people)

Mink husbandry (300 people)

Congregate living settings, including prisons (237,902 people)

See the full list of groups the subcommittee is recommending to the full SDMAC along with explanations by clicking here.

For education staff, members argued that the populations at universities are adults and have ways to mitigate COVID-19 precautions that K-12 education settings do not have.

Including airline staff and rideshare personnel was also discussed for public transit, however, only a minority of the committee voted to include those groups. It will be discussed at the full SDMAC meeting. One member noted that while rideshare may be a convenience in areas that have bussing options, more rural areas depend upon rideshare for transportation.

Mink husbandry was included because it is a small population, but the spread and mutation of COVID-19 among mink causes a great threat to mitigating the disease in humans, as it has been found to transmit between those animals and humans. Conversely, veterinarians were not included in phase 1B as there was no documentation that the animals cared for by veterinarians can spread the disease to humans.

Prisons were the most controversial discussion. Ann Lewandowski, the founder of Wisconsin Immunization Neighborhood and program manager for Southern Wisconsin Immunization Consortium as part of Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative said there were a lot of comments against having the incarcerated population included in phase 1B, but there were also people who were strongly for it.

Dan Hopfensperger, the former Director of the Wisconsin Immunization Program, H1N1 Incident Command said most of the comments against were centered around that taxpayers and people who have not committed crimes should be taken care of first. It was also noted that the people who were making the comments against including inmates were people who were older, who are now eligible to be vaccinated.

“The people that are rendering negative comments are rendering a value judgment on the life,” Rajiv Naik, MD, FAAP Medical Director of Informatics and Pediatrics at Gundersen Health System said, urging that they need to stick to the ethical framework of their decision-making process.

Ethical and equitable medical treatment while incarcerated is a right afforded to people in the 8th Amendment of the Constitution.

If the subcommittee’s recommendations are all approved during Thursday’s SDMAC meeting, Temte said that would mean 1.6 million Wisconsinites would be eligible to be vaccinated in phase 1B, or about a third of the state’s population. Including those vaccinated in phase 1A, 45% of the population would be vaccinated. However, some of these groups overlap, particularly while making the 65 and older group eligible.

Ed Belongia, the director of the Center for Clinical Epidemiology & Population Health at Marshfield Clinic Research Institute commented that while he supports the groups the subcommittee recommended, he is gravely concerned.

“Every case made is compelling, so I can’t disagree with any group in here but it troubles me that some of the people who are at high risk of dying from COVID-19 are not included in this group,” he urged.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.