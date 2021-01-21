New year’s resolutions: Easy to make and easier to break

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Have you broken your New Year’s resolution yet? If you have, you are not alone. Research shows nearly 80% of resolutions will ultimately be broken by the second week of February. No one intends to break their resolutions, but most of us will because it is a challenge to maintain new and sometimes unrealistic goals beyond January — especially in the midst of a pandemic.

One common resolution consumers make each and every year is to improve their health. According to research, 84% of all consumers are limiting the amount of sugar in their diet and more than 70% of adults say sugar is the #1 ingredient they are most trying to cut down or avoid completely.

What can be done to make sure you stick to your resolutions and don’t break them this year? Mia Syn, registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) , knows the importance of healthy living. She was a guest on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to share a list of health hacks to help people stick with their New Year’s resolutions. She offered tips and tricks to enjoy your favorite indulgences, while doing so in a healthier manner.

· Manage expectations and avoid fads: Keep your changes simple for long-lasting habits — it’s easier to transform something you already love than to adopt a new habit. With fitness, take incremental steps and participate in enjoyable activities. For food, make sure whatever changes you make taste great.

· How to reduce added sugar: You can still indulge in delicious things you know and love. Look for simple solutions at your local grocery store. Russell Stover Sugar Free chocolates are made with stevia extract. Russell Stover has been perfecting their sugar free chocolate recipe for more than 20 years and stand by it with a great taste guarantee. They’re a better-for-you option that allows you to treat yourself to dessert with all the taste and none of the sugar.

· Focus on protein and fiber at meal and snack times: The importance of incorporating protein and fiber to help keep you satisfied and energized throughout the day. Learn the best sources and easy ways to incorporate them into your diet.

· Focus on mental wellbeing: A healthy head leads to a heathy body. Think about journaling and meditation or walking breaks between tasks throughout the day to provide a mental break.

