WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported nearly 52,000 Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To date, 285,358 doses of vaccine have been administered. That number includes the 51,801 people fully vaccinated.

Thursday, DHS reported 2,177 new COVID-19 cases and 45 more deaths.

