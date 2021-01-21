Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporting death of Ted Thompson

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Tom Silverstein is reporting the death of former Packers General Manager Ted Thompson. He stated on Twitter Thomspon died Wednesday night. He was 68.

During a press briefing Thursday morning Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said he had just heard the news.

“He is a guy that is held in the highest regard in this building and just around the league,” LaFleur said sending his condolences to Thompson’s family.

Very sad news. Just heard from two sources that former #Packers GM Ted Thompson died last night. He had just turned 68 on Jan. 17. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 21, 2021

Thompson served as the Packers GM from 2005-17. He took Aaron Rodgers in his first draft at the helm in 2005, and was the architect of the Packers’ last Super Bowl winning team 10 years ago. He also had a 10-year career as a player with the Houston Oilers.

Thompson stepped down as GM on New Years’ Day 2018, and announced in May 2019 that he was suffering from an autonomic disorder, which was the reason for his departure.

