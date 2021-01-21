Man convicted in Lincoln County homicide begins life sentence at Waupun prison

WAUPUN, Wis. (WSAW) -The 36-year-old Wausau man convicted in the death of his friend has been transferred to the Dodge Correction Facility in Waupun to begin his life sentence.

Eric Moen agreed to the term of a plea deal in September 2020; avoiding a jury trial. Department of Correction records show Moen was transferred to the prison Wednesday.

Investigators said Charles Ramp, 52, was shot in his driveway Nov. 16, 2017. Moen was arrested shortly after in Chippewa County.

According to the criminal complaint, Moen told police he had first thought about shooting Ramp the day before. Once home from work, Moen began driving to Tomahawk, stopped to get gas just south of Merrill and made another stop near the gas station to load a 20 gauge pump action shotgun with five rounds.

Moen got to Ramp’s home around 5 p.m. and was let in by others in the home. Ramp arrived about 15 minutes later. Moen told Ramp his truck was making noise, luring him outside. Moen pretended to look for something under the hood. When Ramp came out with a light, Moen walked around to the back of his truck where his shotgun was, telling Ramp he needed to get a new truck. Moen then shot Ramp five times, until he was out of rounds, according to investigators.

He will be eligible for parole in 40 years.

