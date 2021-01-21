Advertisement

Man convicted in Lincoln County homicide begins life sentence at Waupun prison

Eric Moen booking photo
Eric Moen booking photo(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPUN, Wis. (WSAW) -The 36-year-old Wausau man convicted in the death of his friend has been transferred to the Dodge Correction Facility in Waupun to begin his life sentence.

Eric Moen agreed to the term of a plea deal in September 2020; avoiding a jury trial. Department of Correction records show Moen was transferred to the prison Wednesday.

Investigators said Charles Ramp, 52, was shot in his driveway Nov. 16, 2017. Moen was arrested shortly after in Chippewa County.

According to the criminal complaint, Moen told police he had first thought about shooting Ramp the day before. Once home from work, Moen began driving to Tomahawk, stopped to get gas just south of Merrill and made another stop near the gas station to load a 20 gauge pump action shotgun with five rounds.

Moen got to Ramp’s home around 5 p.m. and was let in by others in the home. Ramp arrived about 15 minutes later. Moen told Ramp his truck was making noise, luring him outside. Moen pretended to look for something under the hood. When Ramp came out with a light, Moen walked around to the back of his truck where his shotgun was, telling Ramp he needed to get a new truck. Moen then shot Ramp five times, until he was out of rounds, according to investigators.

He will be eligible for parole in 40 years.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Evers announces plans to extend Wisconsin's mask mandate.
Gov. Evers announces new public health emergency, extends statewide mask mandate
Scrubs Boutique and More relates to Schofield
Wausau Center Mall business relocates to Schofield
Marshfield Clinic Health to begin vaccinating Wisconsinites 65 and older
One person dead after snowmobile goes through ice in Vilas County
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback

Latest News

Grocery employees, bus drivers recommended for vaccine
Winter Edition Adventure Race
Winter Edition Adventure Race
Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph possible.
First Alert Weather: Brisk & turning chilly with a few snow showers
Brisk today with increasing clouds. Ch. snow showers later in the afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Thursday Morning Forecast