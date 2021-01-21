Local immigration program responds to Biden’s executive orders

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service is pleased with President Joe Biden’s executive orders regarding immigration.

President Biden has 17 executive orders in place, five of them related to immigration.

Last year, WIPPS started a program bridging the gap between public health and the Hispanic and Hmong communities.

WIPPS Senior Public Health Fellow Jeffrey Todd says it’s a right that everyone should have.

“We think it’s very important to make sure that just because a person may not have full U.S. citizenship,” Todd said, “they should still enjoy some basic rights.”

With the help of the First Presbyterian Church in Wausau, the two organizations say they are happy to continue to service immigrants in Northcentral Wisconsin under the new Biden Administration.

“Our church and WIPPS have been strong supporters of getting health information out to people, regardless of their immigration status,” Todd said. “So, even if someone is undocumented, they still are a part of our community and are still a fabric of our area.”

Hispanic Community Coordinator for WIPPS Tony Gonzalez says he believes the new executive orders will eliminate a lot of fear.

“It’s a step forward and a step that helps,” Gonzalez said. “Like I mentioned before, the fear that if I go and get a shot them I’m going to be deported, so it’s definitely a great help.”

