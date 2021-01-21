Lincoln High School continues strong culinary legacy

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - “We really need things that bring us together in a happy way.”

Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids is looking to accomplish that goal with its culinary program. Not only does the program cook up some delicious food, but it has also received some recognition along the way.

“In the past, they have gone to state and national competitions in FCCLA and ProStart,” Lincoln High School’s family consumer science teacher Laura Cronan.

ProStart is the culinary arts and hospitality industries high school curriculum and training program. The program is used in more than 100 Wisconsin schools to teach students a passion for the field.

“That’s why we’re here, that’s why we have culinary arts and food classes that’s why we implement that at the middle and high school level,” ProStart coordinator for the Wisconsin Restaurant Association Education Foundation Alex Vernon explained.

This year the curriculum has had to adjust to COVID-19, after a few months of learning from home, the students are back in the kitchen.

“At Wisconsin Rapids, they’ve been really innovative so they’ve had to implement some great safety measures to pull off the labs and the lessons,” Vernon added.

The smaller class sizes have helped to push the students’ performance.

“They really have to know what skill they’re completing on their own,” Cronan stated.

The program accepts all students whether they want to cook at the next level or not. No matter if this is the only cooking class the students take, the lessons are useful.

“Learn the science behind cooking. And learn the math and the measurements behind cooking, and be able to do these things for yourself because you’re not going to be home much longer,” Cronan explained.

First-year students experience the valuable lessons and hope others do the same.

“I would encourage them to expand their horizons. This is new for me and I’m absolutely loving it,” first-time student Belicia Brown.

A few Lincoln High School students will be competing in a virtual competition in February. The students will need to lay out a mock bakery floor plan, menu, and calculate costs. The students will be judged by a panel of professionals.

