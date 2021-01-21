First ever Winter Edition Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge kicks off Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

If you have ever wanted to run, bike, and snowshoe your way through a big scavenger hunt the Winter Edition Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge is the race for you.

While Marathon County and the state of Wisconsin have taken part in adventure challenges before, but Saturday’s winter challenge will be the first and only of its kind in the state.

Adventure racing is all about testing your brain and your body and requires participants to use a compass and a map to navigate their way to and from checkpoints. Throughout the three-hour beginner race teams will bike, run, and sled, and snowshoe.

“That’s the thing I love about adventure racing because it’s really a combination of the old adage of brains and brawn. it’s both. You both have to be physical but you also have to be smart and know how to navigate really well so oftentimes it’s not going to be the fastest people there that win this race,” Tim Buchholz, one of the Co-race directors said.

This year they say more than 75 teams from Wisconsin and a few other states are competing for the gold. Due to a documentary that came out this summer, Buchholz said the sport has gained a lot of popularity. This weekend’s race will the first adventure challenge for 40% of the teams.

“There’s really kind of something for everyone. Even if you’re not competing for that first play spot in your division, it’s still fun to just go out it’s like an adult scavenger hunt. Someone gives you a map and you have to go find all these hidden things. It’s really a blast I think for anyone regardless of athletic ability. Something just different and fun to enjoy,” Buchholz said.

While it’s too late to sign up this year, they encourage everyone to follow the racer’s journey on their Facebook page and consider sign up for their summer race in May.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.