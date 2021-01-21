First Alert Weather: Brisk & turning chilly with a few snow showers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a hold onto your hat kind of day thanks to brisk winds as a cold front rolls through the region later today. Turning mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of snow showers in Central Wisconsin later this afternoon, while a better risk of lake effect snow showers in the north. Temps topping out in the low to mid 30s. Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph are possible. Meantime, snowfall will be little to none in Central Wisconsin through early this evening, while a dusting to less than 1″ in most of the north. The lake effect snow belt in Vilas County could pick up a couple of inches of snow.

Brisk with a chance of snow showers this afternoon. (WSAW)

Along with brisk winds, a few snow showers are possible. (WSAW)

Snow showers will wind down this evening in the north, while lingering flurries end in Central Wisconsin. Some clouds and chilly overnight with lows in the mid single digits. Friday is chilly but features a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the mid teens.

The bulk of the snowfall will take place Saturday night into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Snow will move in during the evening hours. (WSAW)

Light to moderate snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Light snow tapering to snow showers on Sunday. (WSAW)

The weekend starts off with some sunshine on Saturday, but clouds will be on the increase as the next weather maker rolls toward the Badger State. Highs near 20. Snow will develop Saturday evening, falling light to moderate at times overnight into Sunday morning. The snow will taper to snow showers on Sunday from west to east as the day goes along. At this point, the worst travel conditions will be late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Total snowfall potential of 2-4″ across most of the region. Highs on Sunday in the mid 20s.

2-4" is possible from Saturday night into Sunday. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy to start the new work week with highs in the mid 20s on Monday and Tuesday. A bit cooler for mid-week with intervals of clouds and some sun. Highs in the low 20s.

