D.C. Everest wrestling is dominating

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest Wrestling is simply dominating. This year, they believe with no hesitation.

“I think that we’re one of the top competitors in the state,”

“I think we are one of the best teams in the state.”

“We’re for sure one of the top teams in the state,” said Freddy Lehrke, the number six ranked division one wrestler in the 170 pound weight class.

The have confidence in their team’s ability, and they want to make a mark.

“Be remembered. Like hey, that 2021 team. Team state, maybe placing how many guys at state,” head coach Eric Lehrke said.

For this specific group of seniors, this is a year that didn’t come out of nowhere.

“Some of us have known each other since like 1st or second grade. Kind of wrestling clubs and stuff so yeah, we go way back, some of us,” Freddy Lehrke said.

A bond for this group 10 years in the making.

“We’re just a tight-knit group of guys. It’s like a brotherhood. We all care for each other,” said Orion Boe, the number three ranked wrestler in the 220-pound weight class.

“We don’t have to be close friends but we are,” added Demitrio Covarrubias, who’s ranked number six in the 160-pound weight class.

That’s led to a collective mindset, a simple one.

“Actions speak louder than words. These guys have really exemplified this togetherness and they include everybody in everything they do.” Eric Lehrke said.

The Evergreens have had the season they’ve been building up to. They are 6-0 with six wresters ranked, but that doesn’t leave them satisfied

“I know like a bunch of ranked guys get beat at the end of the year so it’s more about working on my craft,” Covarrubias said.

At the end of the day, it’s about the team.

“It’s important to get as many guys to sectionals and then get as many guys to state as well,” Boe said.

The Evergreens will start their march to state when individual regionals start Jan. 30.

