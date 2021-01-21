Advertisement

Aspirus urges patients to make COVID-19 vaccination appointments online

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus is asking eligible patients to submit their request for a COVID-19 vaccination online.

In order to help those needing COVID testing or other support, requests for COVID-19 vaccination appointments will not be taken through the Aspirus COVID-19 Call Center. Those eligible to receive the COVID vaccine should go online to //aspirus.org/vaccine and submit a request to receive a call back for an appointment.

Eligible community members who request appointments can expect to receive a call back from Aspirus schedulers. The timing of call backs and appointment availability will vary due to the high demand and vaccine supply.

In a press release, Aspirus officals say demand for the vaccine currently far outweighs the supply, which is tightly controlled by state and federal agencies. Appointments will be scheduled based on the amount of vaccine Aspirus receives each week.

Vaccine eligibility has been expanded into Phase 1B in Michigan and begins in Wisconsin on Monday, January 25. This means adults 65 years and older are eligible for the vaccine.

