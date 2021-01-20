Wis. 8-year-old to appear at Pres.-elect Biden’s inauguration

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 8-year-old Wisconsin girl is among the star-studded lineup in Wednesday’s inauguration special.

Morgan Marsh-McGlone, a Belleville second grader, made a name for herself last spring when she launched a virtual lemonade stand. Her goal was to raise $90 to feed local families.

Over the weeks she ran the stand, she raised $53,000 for Little John’s Restaurant in Fitchburg. Little John’s is a non-profit, “pay-what-you-can” restaurant whose mission is to help families struggling with food insecurity.

“I feel really happy about what I did since it’s helping people and helping people makes me feel good,” Morgan said. “So I hope other people do that since we can’t only have one or two helpers in the world.

Her efforts then caught the attention of the presidential inaugural planning committee.

Morgan will be one of six Americans who was selected to share their stories during the national broadcast. Her reaction was priceless.

“First I asked my mom what an inauguration was because I didn’t know what that was,” Morgan said. “And once mom told me I was like, you’re kidding.”

The special is hosted by actor Tom Hanks and Morgan will appear virtually.

Performers Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen and Justin Timberlake will also be taking part.

The “Celebrating America” special airs Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. on NBC15. The inauguration begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

