Wausau Center Mall business relocates to Schofield

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scrubs Boutique and More relocates to Schofield after Wausau Center Mall announces its closure last year.

The store’s new address is 3910 Schofield Avenue, Suites four and five.

After moving into Wausau Center Mall at the beginning of 2020, Scrubs Boutique and More had to close its doors just months later due to COVID-19.

After the mall reopened, the store was then given two options, according to Sales and Operations Director Monica Champney.

“We had the option of either closing our store or relocating,” Champney said, “and due to the fact that we want to continue to help the community, we wanted to make sure that we found another location.”

Wednesday was the first day the store opened its doors since relocating. Champney says, she hopes her customers are able to adjust to the store’s new location.

“We are hoping that everybody continues to find us here and we can just continue to support and provide amazing scrubs for the community,” she said.

