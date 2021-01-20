Advertisement

Transgender teen must use male name on offender registry

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state appeals court has rejected arguments from a transgender teen that she shouldn’t be forced to register as a sex offender because she has to register using her male name.

The teen, identified as Ella in court documents, was adjudicated delinquent after she sexually assaulted a half-blind autistic boy in Shawano County in 2016. She was ordered to register as a sex offender using her male name.

She argued that requirement violates her First Amendment right to freedom of expression as a woman so she shouldn’t have to register.

The 3rd District Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Ella can identify herself with any name she chooses as long as she includes them on the registry.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Evers announces plans to extend Wisconsin's mask mandate.
Gov. Evers announces new public health emergency, extends statewide mask mandate
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
65 and older eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine beginning Jan. 25
Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Bond set at $250K for Wausau man arrested in death of 3-month-old
Marshfield Clinic Health to begin vaccinating Wisconsinites 65 and older
Joseph Salvo's Packers sea shanty.
Green Bay Packers take notice of fan’s sea shanty TikTok

Latest News

DigiCopy stores handing out free COVID-19 'Be the Light' greeting cards
DigiCopy stores handing out free COVID-19 'Be the Light' greeting cards
Area pastor helping to address issue of homelessness in Wausau area
Area pastor helping to address issue of homelessness in Wausau area
Wisconsin closer to determining eligibility for Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine
Wisconsin closer to determining eligibility for Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine
Sen. Baldwin reacts to Biden inauguration, talks about working toward unity
Sen. Baldwin reacts to Biden inauguration, talks about working toward unity
Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Weather - Snow showers possible on Thursday