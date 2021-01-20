Tickets sold out to Packers-Bucs NFC Championship at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Tickets to the Green Bay Packers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field are sold out, according to the team.

Tickets went on sale Wednesday morning for season ticket holders who opted in at the beginning of the season. At about 12:50 p.m., the team announced tickets had sold out.

The Packers-Buccaneers NFC Championship game kicks off at 2:05 p.m. Sunday. The winner goes to the Super Bowl.

The Packers made 6,500 tickets available through Ticketmaster. These tickets cannot be resold or put on a secondary market or transferred.

Frontline health care workers and first responders were also invited to the game.

There’s a league-mandated allotment for fans of the Buccaneers.

All tickets are mobile. Seats are arranged in socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout the stadium. The person who purchased the tickets will be responsible for all the people in their pod.

“The plan for an increased number of attendees continues utilizing the successful COVID-19 protocols the team used for its final four regular-season home games and the Divisional Round,” reads a statement from the Packers. “The organization has been guided by healthcare partner Bellin Health, as well as officials with Brown County Public Health, to implement protocols that have been used across the NFL and have proven to be effective as no local COVID-19 case clusters have been traced to NFL games according to the relevant health departments in NFL cities. Through the regular season, the NFL had a total of 109 games with more than 1 million fans in attendance.”

The Packers allowed 6,000 season ticket holders in to the Divisional Round playoff game. That’s in addition to frontline workers and first responders.

It's the first time this season I actually feel like you can really hear the fans. There is definitely more juice than usual #LARvsGB — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) January 16, 2021

Total attendance was 8,456.

The total attendance today at Lambeau Field is 8,456 — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) January 16, 2021

