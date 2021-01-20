State expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination and gives more insight into distribution

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As John Hopkins University reports more than 400,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19, Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced it is expanding the number of people eligible to receive the vaccines to fight it.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk on a call with journalists said that in talking with COVID-19 vaccinators in the state along with the federal pharmacy program vaccinating people in long-term care facilities, they are largely done vaccinating in phase 1A of the rollout and are ready to take on more people.

Monday, vaccinators began administering shots to firefighters and law enforcement members. Tuesday, DHS announced people age 65 and older will be eligible to get the vaccine on Jan. 25. Willems Van Dijk said the reason they chose that population to be next is that they make up 79% of Wisconsin’s deaths from COVID-19.

The federal government recommended to states that people age 75 and older be eligible to be vaccinated as soon as possible and the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC) preliminarily recommended age 70 and up.

When asked why DHS expanded it further to age 65, thus creating more people who would demand vaccination, Dr. Stephanie Schauer. the Division of Public Health Immunization program manager said expanding that group increased the population by about 100,000 people and reiterated the severity in COVID-19 cases that the population has experienced. There are about 700,000 people in that full group, but Schauer noted there are a lot of people in that population who were already vaccinated through the long-term care facility pharmacy program, thus lowering the overall number of new people eligible.

They noted getting that population vaccinated will take time, asking for people to be patient. The state is consistently receiving about 70,000 doses of vaccine each week. If the 65 and older population was the only group receiving the vaccine, not accounting for people in that age range vaccinated in phase 1A, it would take about 10 weeks, or through the end of March, for everyone to get at least their first dose.

“I was told by Gen. Perna that we’re likely to see a stable supply of vaccine for the next 3-4 weeks,” Willems Van Dijk said. “We’ll see if that is how it unfolds, but at this point in time, we don’t have anything to indicate to us that we’re going to have a huge new supply of vaccine anytime soon.”

She said if manufacturers increase their output or if a new vaccine is approved for emergency use authorization, that could increase the number of vaccines that could be administered.

65 and older next steps

Those age 65 and older who want to be vaccinated are asked to go through the agencies they typically would use to get other vaccines, whether that is a primary care doctor, pharmacy, or health department. While NewsChannel 7 has requested a list of COVID-19 vaccinators in Wisconsin, DHS has not fulfilled that request at this time, but chances are high that those agencies would either be COVID-19 vaccinators or be able to route people interested to an agency that is one.

“We’ve chosen to administer the vaccine utilizing our clinic structure and we encourage folks, because of that approach, to utilize those care locations where they normally receive care for most of their communication and vaccine distribution,” Jesse Tischer, Aspirus’ senior vice president said.

People are asked to use online platforms for those agencies if they can so as not to inundate phone lines. Tischer, said they urge people to use their My Aspirus platform, though they will also be making adjustments to their website as well for people to make appointments. If people do have questions for Aspirus about vaccines, 1-844-568-0701 or 715-843-1454 are the numbers to call.

People who do not have a primary care doctor are still able to get vaccinated through registered vaccinators. Aspirus said those individuals would need to go to their website and create a My Aspirus account.

Tischer said the vaccine will be administered by appointment only and will not be accepting walk-ins.

People need to allow at least 15 minutes of time after being vaccinated to be monitored to ensure the patient does not have an allergic reaction to the vaccine. For those who know they have had allergic reactions to immunizations or injectables in the past need to be monitored for 30 minutes.

Vaccine distribution

DHS has previously mentioned SDMAC has created an algorithm to help prioritize where limited vaccine supply should be allocated, including accounting for the size of vulnerable populations in different areas of the state. Agencies that have registered as vaccinators and gone through the required training can request a week’s worth of vaccine doses. DHS fulfills the request and uses the SDMAC algorithm to distribute the amounts.

“That includes the philosophy that every who applies for vaccine will get some and if there are more... requests than vaccines available, that we’ll proportionately shrink each applicant’s request,” Willems Van Dijk explained.

She said this has happened with the Moderna vaccine allotment more often. More agencies request this vaccine because it does not require ultra-cold storage like the Pfizer vaccine.

She said for the most part, vaccinators have gotten the amount they asked for. Aspirus confirmed that as well Tuesday.

Tischer said their latest request to the State of Wisconsin was for 2,000 doses. They make a separate request for their Michigan locations and noted they cannot administer vaccines between states. Tischer explained they want the allocation they receive to be as close to the number of vaccinations they give as possible.

“The biggest component of vaccine allocation across the state is that we don’t want to have many sitting in any coolers anywhere. We want to have enough that allows us to get through as many people as we can,” he said.

He explained they come to that number of vaccines requested by calculating the amount of staff they have trained to vaccinate for COVID-19, how much storage they have for vaccines, how quickly they can get people in to be vaccinated, and how quickly they can administer the vaccines.

Since Dec. 17, Aspirus has administered about 7,000 doses of vaccine. About 500 of those are second doses. Tischer said they currently have 1,500 more doses to be used for first doses.

