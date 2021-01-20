Advertisement

Republicans demand DNR start wolf hunt immediately

A special meeting is currently scheduled for Friday morning to address the demand
(WJRT)
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican lawmakers are demanding the state Department of Natural Resources implement a wolf hunt immediately.

The DNR’s policy board announced Tuesday it will be holding a special meeting Friday morning to address the demand from Republicans on the Legislature’s sporting heritage committees.

The DNR’s meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. Anyone can watch the meeting by CLICKING HERE. If the meeting is at capacity and you’re not able to join, it will also be streamed AT THIS WEBSITE.

Although members of the general public won’t be able to attend the meeting in person due to the pandemic, DNR officials say the public is encouraged to participate. However, anyone wishing to submit a written comment on the topic or submit a remote public appearance request must do so by 8 a.m. on Thursday, January 21.

If you’d like to submit a written comment regarding the next steps to establish a Wisconsin wolf hunt in 2021, you can do so by CLICKING HERE.

Anyone wanting to learn how to testify before the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board can find information on that by CLICKING HERE.

The board received a letter from the Republicans on Jan. 15 saying wolves need to be hunted now before the Biden administration places them back on the federal endangered species list.

The Trump administration removed wolves from the list this past fall and the DNR had planned to resume its wolf season this coming November.

Wisconsin law calls for annual hunting and trapping seasons to resume if the wolf lost federal protection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Mauston man found dead, vehicle found in Lemonweir River
Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Bond set at $250K for Wausau man arrested in death of 3-month-old
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Antigo Police Department in searching for...
UPDATE: Missing Marathon County man found dead
The family of Zachary Vasa, who went missing back in June 2020 is asking for your help bringing...
Family of missing man Zach Vasa ask for donations
Trevor Albrecht
Kenosha sergeant killed in Iron County snowmobile crash

Latest News

IRS warns of scams to steal stimulus checks, personal information
Despite the environmental and cost benefits to electric vehicles, there's a lot of anxiety for...
‘Charge EV’ network to install more EV charging stations in Midwest
Goerke Field allowed to reopen for SPASH sporting events
Goerke Field allowed to reopen for SPASH sporting events
'Charge EV' program to bring more charging stations for electric vehicles to the midwest
'Charge EV' program to bring more charging stations for electric vehicles to the midwest
Questions answered about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Wisconsin
Questions answered about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Wisconsin