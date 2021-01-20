Prep Highlights 1/19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday’s prep highlights include #7 Edgar flexing its muscle against Athens in boys hoops, Pacelli vaulting into the thick of the CWC-South with its win over #4 Port Edwards in boys basketball, SPASH dominating Wausau West in boys hoops, Eau Claire North taking care of D.C. Everest in boys basketball, Marathon upsetting Edgar in girls hoops and #6 Mosinee thumping DeForest in boys hockey.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.