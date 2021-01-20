Powerful women shine in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

It’s no secret that Marathon County is full of strong, go-getting women. Today, Mayor Katie Rosenberg serves as the second female leader of the city, proving to young girls that it can be done with a little extra work.

“It is so exciting to live in a world where any kid can look at you and say I can be that job when I grow up,” Mayor Rosenberg explained. “When I was even in college, there were not really that many women involved in politics. So you really have to reach far beyond yourself.”

But she’s not the first to go beyond. Women have been breaking boundaries since the very beginning here in Marathon County.

In Wausau’s past, we had our first women surgeon in 1886, and other women open important buildings such as the First Presbyterian Church. Mary Plumer started the first national bank with her husband, and Jeanette Coates helped start the Marathon County Historical Society.

“There are really great folks who have really kind of championed these causes, and not just only for women but for all kinds of people. So, we’re lucky,” Rosenberg said.

But for young girls everywhere, Gwen Taylor with the Girl Scouts of Marathon County said seeing Kamala Harris in the White House opens a whole new door.

“When we purposely intentionally put amazing women in front of other in front of girl’s right, they all of a sudden can dream about things that they never dreamed about,” Taylor said.

For her Daughter Aliyah, this brings hope for a brighter future.

“Even in kindergarten I always imagined that women could be everything because they can. And unfortunately, until now I haven’t really seen women being everything and here it is,” Alyiah said.

Rosenberg hopes that through this next presidency, women alongside Aliyah and Gwen will continue to conquer their obstacles and share their voices.

“You might be the first or the second and you might be novel. But eventually, you will be kind of in that position, giving advice to other people, even when you don’t think you know at all,” Rosenberg said.

“It’s taken me a while to admit that but my feelings do matter and all of these beautiful brilliant young women in our community do matter so I would like to speak. For those that don’t quite have the bravery to do that yet,” Alyiah said.

Rosenberg encourages everyone to get involved with local female groups such as Girl Scouts, and the YWCA in town.

She also credited Donna Seidel, former Democratic Party member of the Wisconsin State Assembly, Tammy Baldwin, and Former Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin Barbara Lawton as role models that encouraged her to be where she is today.

