Pet Project: Meet Miracle

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Miracle is a rabbit who was left in a box at the Humane Society of Marathon County. He is a cuddly soft bunny that would be a good first rabbit for someone who wanted to adopt one. He likes to hop around and play and also relax with people.

For more information on Miracle visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up an appointment to go meet him.

