Advertisement

One person dead after snowmobile goes through ice in Vilas County

(WCAX)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after their snowmobile broke through the ice Tuesday evening.

The Vilas County Dispatch Center received a 911 call just before 7:00 p.m. to report a snowmobile that had broken through the ice on Catfish Lake in the Town of Lincoln. According to a press release, the snowmobile operator had left the marked trail and drove to an area of the lake with thin ice and open water. Emergency responders searched the area and found the operator underwater and unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as 40-year-old Gregory Parkinson of Tomahawk.

The Eagle River Fire Department, Eagle River Ambulance, and the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Evers announces plans to extend Wisconsin's mask mandate.
Gov. Evers announces new public health emergency, extends statewide mask mandate
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
65 and older eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine beginning Jan. 25
Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Bond set at $250K for Wausau man arrested in death of 3-month-old
Winning pitcher Don Sutton is arm and arm with batterymate Ted Simmons as they walk to the...
Former Brewers pitcher, MLB Hall of Famer Don Sutton dies
Marshfield Clinic Health to begin vaccinating Wisconsinites 65 and older

Latest News

Pet Project: Meet Miracle
Pet Project: Meet Miracle
Few protesters at Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin State Capitol appears fairly quiet on Inauguration Day
Assembly Republicans want public to have vaccine by March
COVID in Wisconsin
State begins distributing, receiving at-home COVID-19 tests