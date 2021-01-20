New grocery store in the works in Marathon

MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Marathon City is one step closer to building a new grocery store and retail center.

The Board of Trustees announced Wednesday they have entered into negotiations to form a public/private partnership to redevelop the 400 block of Marathon City. The new Marathon City Center will include a 24,500 square foot multi-tenant retail center, with the primary tenant being a new grocery store. Other tenants will include a hardware store and pharmacy.

In a press release, village officials say they’ve been working for four years to bring a grocery store back to Marathon. Through a relationship with a national grocery wholesale company, the village was able to find an owner/operator for the new store.

“The Village has been focused on bringing a grocery store back to Marathon City. This project not only achieves that goal, it also provides space for additional retail businesses,” stated Andy Kurtz, Village Administrator.

Village President Dave Belanger said when negotiations are finished, the village will introduce the full project to the public.

