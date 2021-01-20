Advertisement

New grocery store in the works in Marathon

Rendering from the west elevation of the building along Main Street in Marathon City
Rendering from the west elevation of the building along Main Street in Marathon City(Village of Marathon City)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Marathon City is one step closer to building a new grocery store and retail center.

The Board of Trustees announced Wednesday they have entered into negotiations to form a public/private partnership to redevelop the 400 block of Marathon City.  The new Marathon City Center will include a 24,500 square foot multi-tenant retail center, with the primary tenant being a new grocery store.  Other tenants will include a hardware store and pharmacy.

In a press release, village officials say they’ve been working for four years to bring a grocery store back to Marathon.  Through a relationship with a national grocery wholesale company, the village was able to find an owner/operator for the new store.

“The Village has been focused on bringing a grocery store back to Marathon City. This project not only achieves that goal, it also provides space for additional retail businesses,” stated Andy Kurtz, Village Administrator.

Village President Dave Belanger said when negotiations are finished, the village will introduce the full project to the public.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Evers announces plans to extend Wisconsin's mask mandate.
Gov. Evers announces new public health emergency, extends statewide mask mandate
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
65 and older eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine beginning Jan. 25
Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Bond set at $250K for Wausau man arrested in death of 3-month-old
Marshfield Clinic Health to begin vaccinating Wisconsinites 65 and older
Joseph Salvo's Packers sea shanty.
Green Bay Packers take notice of fan’s sea shanty TikTok

Latest News

Rep. Tiffany discusses start of Biden presidency
Rep. Tiffany discusses start of Biden presidency
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
New round of stimulus checks could trigger more cons
Eating healthier without dieting, breaking the bank
Eating healthier without dieting, breaking the bank
Highs to return to near 30°
First Alert Weather - Windy and Warm Wednesday Forecast