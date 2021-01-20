Making healthy meals for your family while saving money

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cooking on a budget shouldn’t mean canned beans and ramen noodles night after night, and healthy eating isn’t only for those who are able to pay a pretty penny for it. With a good plan, you can enjoy healthy and delicious meals without skimping on nutrition.

In her latest book, “Instant Loss on a Budget”, Brittany Williams shares cost-saving strategies to help you improve their physical, financial and mental health. It’s about saving more, wasting less and feeling good about the choices you’re making.

Here’s some of advice she shares:

· Why it pays to ditch the diets: Constantly switching between demanding diets racks up big grocery bills. Instead, buy real foods you know you’ll eat.

· Why you shouldn’t be afraid of carbs: Most diets cut out some of the most cost-effective healthy foods in the grocery store, just because they’re carbs. Legumes and whole grains are not only cheap, but packed full of protein and other micronutrients.

· How to shop smarter: Buying frozen produce and dry goods in bulk saves time and money—and so does shopping on a full stomach. Avoid deviating from your list, and you’re more likely to hit your budget.

Williams said she struggled for years with obesity, yo-yo dieting, and chronic fatigue before she changed her relationship with food by cutting processed foods and takeout from her diet and replacing them with healthier meals, she could make in her Instant Pot. She lost a staggering 125 pounds and kept it off, improved her health and that of her young daughter, who was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2016—a condition inflamed by gluten and dairy.

“Instant Loss on a Budget isn’t about eating the cheapest foods out there,” said Brittany. “It’s about learning how to make an investment in your overall health and well-being.”

As a young mom, she cooked for her family of five on a tight, single-income budget, facing down student loan debt and a mortgage payment. But she soon learned that skipping takeout and eating at home not only made her feel better, but also save her money. By cutting down on meat and dairy and eating more vegetables, fruits and other whole-food ingredients, Brittany drastically reduced her family’s food costs to just $75-100 a week.

Recipe highlights include:

· Baked goods and breakfasts to start the day right, including Olive Oil and Herb Focaccia, Veggie Lover’s Quiche, and Plantain Pancakes with Caramel Sauce

· Trusted starters for every meal, such as Spinach-Artichoke Dip, The Best Vegetable Minestrone Soup, and Kale and Cabbage Chicken-Bacon Salad

· Flavorful sides and pastas, including Garlic and Herb Dinner Potatoes, Zesty Italian Brussels Sprouts, and Lemon Pasta Pesto Primavera

· Protein-forward, whole food dinners, such as Lemon-Garlic Drumsticks, Savory Garlic-Herb Chicken Waffles with Maple-Chili Syrup, and Acorn Squash with Sausage and Cranberries

· Meatless Monday favorites, including The Ultimate Veggie Thin-Crust Pizza, Tikka Masala Lentils, and Two-Bean Lentil Chili

· Drinks and desserts to top it all off, such as Snowy Day Hot Coca, Frozen Chocolate-Peanut Butter Pie, or Peach Dump Cake

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.