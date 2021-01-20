Lincoln County Board calls for action on climate change

Merrill, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Board is on the record asking federal leaders to take action against climate change.

It voted in favor of the resolution at a meeting Tuesday evening.

Supporters say now is the time to tell the world Lincoln County is ready to move forward on the issue.

Opponents worry about the impact laws to stop climate change could have on business.

The measure passed 13 to 8.

Wausau and Stevens Point have passed similar resolutions.

