Lincoln County Board calls for action on climate change

Joins Stevens Point and Wausau making same plea
Plants help mitigate climate change. The more carbon dioxide they absorb, the less CO2 remains in the atmosphere.
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Merrill, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Board is on the record asking federal leaders to take action against climate change.

It voted in favor of the resolution at a meeting Tuesday evening.

Supporters say now is the time to tell the world Lincoln County is ready to move forward on the issue.

Opponents worry about the impact laws to stop climate change could have on business.

The measure passed 13 to 8.

Wausau and Stevens Point have passed similar resolutions.

