Advertisement

IRS warns of scams to steal stimulus checks, personal information

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - IRS officials are warning Wisconsinites of scams Tuesday related to COVID-19 stimulus checks as the second round of payments are underway.

According to a news release, the IRS Criminal Investigation found that these scams aim to steal people’s Economic Impact Payment and personal information.

Acting Special Agent in Charge Tamera Cantu asked that residents be wary of any phone calls, emails or texts that ask for people’s personal information or offer a “too good to be true” deal.

“Criminals will look for any opportunity to take what they are not entitled to and this is no exception,” Cantu said.

The IRS noted some common COVID-19 scams, including texts asking for tax payers to disclose their bank information in order to receive their stimulus check, and people creating fake donation requests to help those struggling with COVID-19.

The IRS asked that those who hear of or experience a COVID-19 related scam to report them to the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866.720.5721 or send them through their online complaint form.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Mauston man found dead, vehicle found in Lemonweir River
Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Bond set at $250K for Wausau man arrested in death of 3-month-old
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Antigo Police Department in searching for...
UPDATE: Missing Marathon County man found dead
The family of Zachary Vasa, who went missing back in June 2020 is asking for your help bringing...
Family of missing man Zach Vasa ask for donations
Trevor Albrecht
Kenosha sergeant killed in Iron County snowmobile crash

Latest News

Despite the environmental and cost benefits to electric vehicles, there's a lot of anxiety for...
‘Charge EV’ network to install more EV charging stations in Midwest
Goerke Field allowed to reopen for SPASH sporting events
Goerke Field allowed to reopen for SPASH sporting events
'Charge EV' program to bring more charging stations for electric vehicles to the midwest
'Charge EV' program to bring more charging stations for electric vehicles to the midwest
Questions answered about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Wisconsin
Questions answered about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Wisconsin