IRS warns of scams to steal stimulus checks, personal information

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - IRS officials are warning Wisconsinites of scams Tuesday related to COVID-19 stimulus checks as the second round of payments are underway.

According to a news release, the IRS Criminal Investigation found that these scams aim to steal people’s Economic Impact Payment and personal information.

Acting Special Agent in Charge Tamera Cantu asked that residents be wary of any phone calls, emails or texts that ask for people’s personal information or offer a “too good to be true” deal.

“Criminals will look for any opportunity to take what they are not entitled to and this is no exception,” Cantu said.

The IRS noted some common COVID-19 scams, including texts asking for tax payers to disclose their bank information in order to receive their stimulus check, and people creating fake donation requests to help those struggling with COVID-19.

The IRS asked that those who hear of or experience a COVID-19 related scam to report them to the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866.720.5721 or send them through their online complaint form.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.