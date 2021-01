MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Reece Van Haaften chats with Mosinee’s Caden Schmirler on how scoring comes so easy to him. Schmirler has potted 23 goals. That’s good enough for 7th best in the state of Wisconsin.

