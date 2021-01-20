Goerke Park to reopen for spring sports

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Jubilation’ is the word SPASH athletic director Mike Blair uses to describe the reaction from Panther student athletes and coaches. Not just football, but track and field, and maybe even soccer.

The Stevens Point Common Council approved the use of Goerke Field Monday night.

They’ll be able to have 25%. Goerke’s capacity is listed as 4,000. so the amount of people allowed to attend events will be well above the previous mandate of no more than 50 people allowed inside the facility.

They worked extensively with the parks commission, the mayor and city officials to make this a reality.

“We’ve put more safety protocols in place since athletics have started and we’ve done them successfully throughout the winter,” said SPASH athletic director Mike Blair. “And I think everybody felt a little bit more comfortable with where we are now and seeing what we’re doing for protocols to keep kids and community members safe at our events.”

Blair says they’ll come up with a design to have family members seating together and socially distanced from other families. Adding its doubtful they’ll have concession stands open.

SPASH football begins practice March 8, first game March 26. 7 games in all, and now likely 4 at home.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.