Advertisement

Goerke Park to reopen for spring sports

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Jubilation’ is the word SPASH athletic director Mike Blair uses to describe the reaction from Panther student athletes and coaches. Not just football, but track and field, and maybe even soccer.

The Stevens Point Common Council approved the use of Goerke Field Monday night.

They’ll be able to have 25%. Goerke’s capacity is listed as 4,000. so the amount of people allowed to attend events will be well above the previous mandate of no more than 50 people allowed inside the facility.

They worked extensively with the parks commission, the mayor and city officials to make this a reality.

“We’ve put more safety protocols in place since athletics have started and we’ve done them successfully throughout the winter,” said SPASH athletic director Mike Blair. “And I think everybody felt a little bit more comfortable with where we are now and seeing what we’re doing for protocols to keep kids and community members safe at our events.”

Blair says they’ll come up with a design to have family members seating together and socially distanced from other families. Adding its doubtful they’ll have concession stands open.

SPASH football begins practice March 8, first game March 26. 7 games in all, and now likely 4 at home.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Mauston man found dead, vehicle found in Lemonweir River
Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Bond set at $250K for Wausau man arrested in death of 3-month-old
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Antigo Police Department in searching for...
UPDATE: Missing Marathon County man found dead
The family of Zachary Vasa, who went missing back in June 2020 is asking for your help bringing...
Family of missing man Zach Vasa ask for donations
Trevor Albrecht
Kenosha sergeant killed in Iron County snowmobile crash

Latest News

Wausau discusses cocktails to-go
Wausau discusses cocktails to-go
Plants help mitigate climate change. The more carbon dioxide they absorb, the less CO2 remains...
Lincoln County Board calls for action on climate change
IRS warns of scams to steal stimulus checks, personal information
Despite the environmental and cost benefits to electric vehicles, there's a lot of anxiety for...
‘Charge EV’ network to install more EV charging stations in Midwest