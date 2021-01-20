First Alert Weather - Windy and Warm Wednesday Forecast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

More clouds and another warm up will quickly arrive for the next few days, with some flurries and light snow showers possible by Thursday afternoon and evening. Snowfall amounts will range from a Trace, up to 1″ in a few locations. Overall, this quick moving system will be better known for the wind and a quick cool down by Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will recover a bit more for Sunday, as another more moisture-laden storm system takes its sights on Wisconsin by Sunday morning and afternoon. As it stands now for Sunday, snow accumulation looks likely, with initial amounts of a couple of inches lasting into Monday. As a part of this system moves on shore for Thursday afternoon and evening, better information will come available for a better ETA for snow on Sunday, as well as being able to give more specific snow amounts, other than “a couple of inches” that is currently in the forecast.

The long term weather pattern continues to show more active weather for the rest of January into the beginning of February. In addition to that more active weather pattern, temperatures may be a little warmer than normal for the better part of the next few weeks, with many temps in the middle to upper 20s and occasional lower 30s, instead of the normal lower 20s for this time of year.

Cold wind chills will be replaced by warmer temps (WSAW)

