Advertisement

Facebook has removed thousands of accounts linked to QAnon since August

Facebook said it has removed thousands of accounts and groups linked to QAnon.
Facebook said it has removed thousands of accounts and groups linked to QAnon.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Facebook said it has removed thousands of accounts linked to the QAnon movement.

The social media giant initially announced it would crack down on QAnon last summer.

The platform has come under increased scrutiny after the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. QAnon and other movements were involved in that insurrection.

Facebook said it has removed more than 18,000 profiles, 10,500 groups and 3,000 pages since August 2020 for violating its policies.

The company said it’s also removed more than 27,000 accounts from the Facebook-owned platform Instagram.

The QAnon movement started as a bizarre conspiracy theory that claimed politicians and celebrities work with international governments to engage in child sex abuse.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Evers announces plans to extend Wisconsin's mask mandate.
Gov. Evers announces new public health emergency, extends statewide mask mandate
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
65 and older eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine beginning Jan. 25
Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Bond set at $250K for Wausau man arrested in death of 3-month-old
Winning pitcher Don Sutton is arm and arm with batterymate Ted Simmons as they walk to the...
Former Brewers pitcher, MLB Hall of Famer Don Sutton dies
Joseph Salvo's Packers sea shanty.
Green Bay Packers take notice of fan’s sea shanty TikTok

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2019 file photo, Paul Erickson leaves the federal courthouse in Sioux...
Ex-boyfriend of deported Russian agent pardoned by Trump
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, white nationalist demonstrators clash with...
Neo-Nazi group to pay $10K to Charlottesville car attack survivor
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback; leaves note for Biden
In this image made from video provided by Emergencias Madrid, firefighters attend the scene...
Mayor: Madrid blast kills 2; apparently linked to gas leak