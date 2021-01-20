Advertisement

DNR confirms CWD in Wood County wild deer

(WBAY)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR has confirmed the first wild deer to test positive for chronic wasting disease in southern Wood County. The deer was discovered in the Town of Port Edwards. As required by state law, the DNR will renew the baiting and feeding bans in Wood, Juneau and Adams counties.

The CWD-positive deer was an adult buck harvested during the 2020 gun deer season and tested as part of the department’s disease surveillance efforts. State law requires that the DNR enact a ban on the baiting and feeding of deer in counties or portions of counties within a 10-mile radius of a wild or farm-raised deer that tests positive for CWD. Because the deer was harvested within 10 miles of Juneau and Adams counties, bans in those counties will also be renewed. The DNR will continue surveillance near the area the infected deer was harvested.

More information regarding baiting and feeding regulations and CWD in Wisconsin is available here. Information on how to have deer tested during the 2020-21 hunting seasons is available here.

