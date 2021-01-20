Advertisement

Bomb threat called into Supreme Court, all-clear given

The building wasn’t evacuated
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The all-clear has been given after the U.S. Supreme Court received a bomb threat Wednesday.

A public information officer for the court said the building grounds were checked and the building was not evacuated.

An increased National Guard presence was seen at the court.

The situation has returned to normal at the court building, which was already closed to the public because of the pandemic.

The threat was made ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Evers announces plans to extend Wisconsin's mask mandate.
Gov. Evers announces new public health emergency, extends statewide mask mandate
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
65 and older eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine beginning Jan. 25
Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Bond set at $250K for Wausau man arrested in death of 3-month-old
Winning pitcher Don Sutton is arm and arm with batterymate Ted Simmons as they walk to the...
Former Brewers pitcher, MLB Hall of Famer Don Sutton dies
Joseph Salvo's Packers sea shanty.
Green Bay Packers take notice of fan’s sea shanty TikTok

Latest News

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
LIVE: Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president on Wednesday.
Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others
LIVE: The Biden inauguration