You Know You’re From...Schofield: Tech Sergeant Donald Kurth

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - When weather permits, Air Force veteran Donald Kurth will fly the American and Air Force flags.

“I’ll take the big flags out and put them up first,” he said.

Next, comes a collage of soldiers from the Army, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Followed by 9 small U.S. flags.

A salute to his brothers and sisters in arms. Literally.

“We had an incredibly large family.”

Donald is one of 15 Kurth siblings, 9 of which served our country. All 7 boys and 2 of the 8 girls. Starting with the oldest of them all, Alice, who joined the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps in October of 1944, during World War II.

“She was a nurse’s aid there. She went in when there was a true need to fulfill,” Kurth recalled.

Oldest brother William joined the Marine Corps 2 months later, setting the stage for 7 others.

“There was no special urging or anything, other than my oldest brother, of course, he was well thought of.”

Donald joined the Air Force in 1951 where he worked mostly in communications for 20 years.

“If my wife would have agreed I would have stayed in longer,” he said.

The Schofield resident was the last Kurth sibling to walk away in May of 71.

“We had the record for the state of Wisconsin. We probably had it for the country if it wouldn’t have been for some family in Minnesota that has 10 siblings,” Kurth said with a smile that permeated through his mask.

It wasn’t until he visited a brother in Oklahoma when he knew he needed a memorial.

“I said, ‘what’s with the flags?’ He said, ‘what’s the matter, can’t you count?’ Then I knew,” said Kurth laughing.

So he sketched out a design and with the help from some folks working on his house, they turned it into reality. At sunset every day (rank) Kurth takes everything down and stores it.

“It came out the way I pictured it.”

He repeats the process every day, marching from door to lawn.

“Pride in the fact that there were 9 of us in the service.”

Donald says during his time on the base, he also worked as a barber.

4 of the 7 brothers served in two branches. And there’s a smaller, 10th flag on the memorial for Donald’s son-- who also served in the air force.

