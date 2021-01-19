Advertisement

Wausau School Board votes to put referendum questions on April 6 ballot

Wausau Public Schools Logo(wsaw)
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School Board voted Monday to put two referendum questions on the April 6 ballot.

The first question is asking for the school district to exceed the specified revenue limit by $4 million for recurring purposes.

The second question asks for one time payments of $148,800,000 for district renovations and upgrades.

Six board members voted in favor of the resolutions, one person said no, and two people abstained from voting.

This is a still-developing story, and we will update with more information as we learn more.

