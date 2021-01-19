Wausau committee votes to extend mask resolution

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s Public Health and Safety Committee unanimously approved an extension to the mask resolution passed in November.

The new resolution is the same as the old one, except for the date it ends, which is now March 31st.

The committee’s vote comes on the heels of Governor Tony Evers extending his statewide mandate.

During the meeting, Alderperson Patrick Peckham of the 1st District asked “Are we going in step with the governor’s office on this?”

“Trying to, yes. I think that was our original motivation was to kind of stay with them and not get too far ahead of them.” replied Lisa Rasmussen, Alderperson for the 7th District.

Should the governor’s mask mandate end, the city’s resolution will kick in and require masks if you’re in Wausau city limits. The council says if the governor extends the state mandate that they will extend the city’s resolution, too.

The resolution will now move forward to the full council on January 26th.

