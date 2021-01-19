Advertisement

Wausau committee votes to extend mask resolution

(WRDW)
By Austin LoGrande
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s Public Health and Safety Committee unanimously approved an extension to the mask resolution passed in November.

The new resolution is the same as the old one, except for the date it ends, which is now March 31st.

The committee’s vote comes on the heels of Governor Tony Evers extending his statewide mandate.

During the meeting, Alderperson Patrick Peckham of the 1st District asked “Are we going in step with the governor’s office on this?”

“Trying to, yes. I think that was our original motivation was to kind of stay with them and not get too far ahead of them.” replied Lisa Rasmussen, Alderperson for the 7th District.

Should the governor’s mask mandate end, the city’s resolution will kick in and require masks if you’re in Wausau city limits. The council says if the governor extends the state mandate that they will extend the city’s resolution, too.

The resolution will now move forward to the full council on January 26th.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Antigo Police Department in searching for...
UPDATE: Missing Marathon County man found dead
Missing Mauston man found dead, vehicle found in Lemonweir River
Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Wausau man arrested in death of 3-month-old
7 Investigates
2 central Wis. dog sellers listed in Humane Society of the United States Horrible Hundred
UTV crash in Adams Co.
2 injured in UTV crash in Adams County

Latest News

Chris Norfleet works toward equality
Local activist works toward equality
Police Chief Bliven receives vaccine.
Police Chief Biven receives first dose of COVID vaccine
Wausau Public Schools Logo
Wausau School Board votes to put referendum questions on April 6 ballot
The family of Zachary Vasa, who went missing back in June 2020 is asking for your help bringing...
Family of missing man Zach Vasa ask for donations