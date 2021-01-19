Advertisement

UWSP to start winter sports on February 3

(WSAW)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Council of Chancellor’s unanimously voted for the official return of winter sports in February.

UW-Stevens Point will have four sports return to action on February 3 with the Pointers women’s basketball team and men’s hockey team opening at home that night and with the men’s basketball team and women’s hockey team on the road.

UWSP’s men’s wrestling team’s first action is on the road Friday, Feb. 5 with the UWSP track and field and swimming and diving squad beginning Feb. 6

“I would like to thank UW System President Tommy G. Thompson, WIAC Commissioner Danielle Harris, WIAC Directors of Athletics and WIAC Athletic Trainers for their amazing work in making it possible for our student-athletes to compete,” UW Oshkosh Chancellor and Council of Chancellors President Andrew Leavitt said.

Spectators will not be allowed at events.

