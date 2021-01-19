Advertisement

US soldier arrested in alleged plot to blow up NYC 9/11 Memorial

A mourner prays over the name cut-out of the deceased Emilio Pete Ortiz at the National...
A mourner prays over the name cut-out of the deceased Emilio Pete Ortiz at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. Army soldier was arrested Tuesday in Georgia on terrorism charges after he spoke online about plots to blow up New York City’s 9/11 Memorial and attack U.S. soldiers in the Middle East, authorities said Tuesday.

Cole James Bridges of Stow, Ohio, was in custody on charges of attempted material support of a terrorist organization — the Islamic State group — and attempted murder of a military member, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for Manhattan federal prosecutors.

The 20-year-old soldier, also known as Cole Gonzales, was with the Third Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia, when he thought he was communicating with the Islamic State online about the terrorism plots, Biase said.

Unbeknownst to Bridges, a federal agent was in on the chat as Bridges provided detailed instructions on tactics and manuals and advice about attacking the memorial and other targets in New York City, Biase said.

Bridges was scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court in Georgia on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear who would represent him.

Fort Stewart officials had no immediate comment Tuesday, said Kevin Larson, a spokesperson for the Army post.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Mauston man found dead, vehicle found in Lemonweir River
Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Wausau man arrested in death of 3-month-old
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Antigo Police Department in searching for...
UPDATE: Missing Marathon County man found dead
The family of Zachary Vasa, who went missing back in June 2020 is asking for your help bringing...
Family of missing man Zach Vasa ask for donations
Trevor Albrecht
Kenosha sergeant killed in Iron County snowmobile crash

Latest News

Avril Haines, Biden's choice for intelligence chief, testifies before the Senate intelligence...
Biden’s nominees promise fresh approach on national security
DNR board to consider mining fee increases next week
FILE - In this July 21, 2020, file photo, pall bearers carry a casket with the body of Lydia...
US virus death toll tops 400,000
A person walks by newly-placed barricades around the Supreme Court Building the day after...
Supreme Court takes on early stage of global warming case
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden arriving in Washington with big plans, big problems