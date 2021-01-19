Advertisement

Teen snowmobiler builds snow cave to wait for rescue

A 17-year-old dug out a snow cave after he got separated from his family while snowmobiling.
A 17-year-old dug out a snow cave after he got separated from his family while snowmobiling.(Cease use 30 days from 1/19/2021)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

100 MILE HOUSE, British Columbia (CNN) - Canadian authorities say a missing teenager was found alive thanks in part to his survival skills.

Officials say the 17-year-old was snowmobiling Saturday when he got separated from three family members.

After he got lost, the teenager dug out a snow cave in a tree well and hunkered down with food and water to wait to be rescued.

It took crews over four hours to find him and he was transported off the mountain in good condition. He told the crew he was prepared for a rough night and was thankful towards his rescuers.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue believe the teen’s action contributed to him being safely found and reunited with his family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Mauston man found dead, vehicle found in Lemonweir River
Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Wausau man arrested in death of 3-month-old
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Antigo Police Department in searching for...
UPDATE: Missing Marathon County man found dead
Trevor Albrecht
Kenosha sergeant killed in Iron County snowmobile crash
DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm address media on Dec. 3, 2020.
Biden nominating Wisconsin Health Services head Palm to be HHS Deputy Secretary

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden has set sky-high expectations. Can he meet them?
New South African variant is driving pandemic severity in the country.
How dangerous is it? Scientists study South African COVID-19 variant
Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y.
Amber Alert issued for 2 abducted siblings in NY
Avril Haines, Biden's choice for intelligence chief, testifies before the Senate intelligence...
Biden’s pick for intelligence chief says agencies have no room for politics