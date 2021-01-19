Advertisement

State, city law enforcement brace for potential unrest at Wisconsin Capitol

By Gretchen Gerlach and Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been a quiet morning at the Wisconsin State Capitol, but law enforcement agencies are preparing for the worst.

Wisconsin National Guard troops were seen today around the Capitol Square in anticipation for potential armed protests, though authorities have said there are no specific threats.

Caption

A spokesperson for the Dept. of Administration sent NBC15 a statement Sunday saying quote: “Given the current threats of civil unrest across the country, we are grateful today was peaceful. We would like to thank our public safety partners for coming together as a proactive cautionary measure to protect the public and our State Capitol. The Capitol will maintain an increased law enforcement presence as we continue to monitor this evolving situation.”

The Deputy Dir. of Public Affairs for the Wisconsin National Guard, Maj. Joe Trovato, said they are serving in a support role to the Capitol Police, but would not disclose further details for security reasons.

The FBI has warned of the potential for armed protests at the nation’s Capitol and all 50 state capitol buildings beginning this weekend. Some social media messages had targeted Sunday for demonstrations, though it remained unclear how many people might show up.

The head of the Wisconsin Capitol Police told state lawmakers to stay away from the Capitol building this weekend.

Chief David Erwin suggested that they remove any personal information from social media accounts due to threats of unrest at capitols in all 50 states.

He told lawmakers in a Thursday memo obtained by The Associated Press that they were “not aware of specific credible threats to legislators,” but that “there continues to be active social media commentary regarding the threat of ongoing unrest.”

Madison Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Grigg told NBC15 the department will have enhanced staffing capacity availability as needed to address protest activity.

“We will have elevated and robust staffing levels today and for any future protest related activity,” Grigg said in a statement Sunday.

The Madison Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the National Guard and Capitol Police.

“Our staff are monitoring the protests and are committed to ensuring freedom of speech and the right to peacefully protest, we have teams prepared to address any violent activities that hinder peaceable assembly,” Dane Co. Sheriff Dave Mahoney said Sunday in a statement.

While Acting Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said there is no specific threat to Wisconsin’s capital city, businesses along downtown Madison’s square took precautions Friday ahead of any potential unrest into the weekend and through inauguration day.

Workers also covered the first-floor windows of the capitol on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Antigo Police Department in searching for...
UPDATE: Missing Marathon County man found dead
Missing Mauston man found dead, vehicle found in Lemonweir River
Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Wausau man arrested in death of 3-month-old
7 Investigates
2 central Wis. dog sellers listed in Humane Society of the United States Horrible Hundred
UTV crash in Adams Co.
2 injured in UTV crash in Adams County

Latest News

Chris Norfleet works toward equality
Local activist works toward equality
Police Chief Bliven receives vaccine.
Police Chief Biven receives first dose of COVID vaccine
Wausau Public Schools Logo
Wausau School Board votes to put referendum questions on April 6 ballot
The family of Zachary Vasa, who went missing back in June 2020 is asking for your help bringing...
Family of missing man Zach Vasa ask for donations
Wausau committee votes to extend mask resolution