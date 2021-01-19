Preparing your skin for an unprecedented winter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that very little is under our control. The year-that-shall-not-be-named has taken its toll on everyone in some way, from how we see our family to how we promote mental health and practice self-care. Nothing has gone unaffected – including our skin.

Winter always brings its own skincare challenges. Dryness, itchiness and aggravated conditions like eczema often flare up and wreak havoc on our skin this time of year and this winter will be no different, other than the fact that with the “new normal” also comes new skin woes to add to the mix.

New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Elyse Love joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to share her tips for taking back control of our skin and providing the relief skin needs this winter, whether dealing with irritations caused by necessary mask wearing or the increased dryness caused by harsh soaps and hand sanitizers.

Dr. Love also shared tips for caring for varying skin tones, unique skin conditions and concerns, as well as the key skincare ingredients for a restorative skin care routine this winter and year-round.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.