Prep Highlights 1/18

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In today’s prep highlights, Wausau West girls basketball takes down Mosinee on the road and #6 Marathon boys basketball beats Mosinee at home.

Here are some scores from around our viewing area:

Boys Basketball:

Marathon 77, Mosinee 68

Wisconsin Rapids 63, Appleton West 57

Pacelli 84, Gresham 66

Medford 59, Menomonie 44

Columbus 71, Neilsville 67

Colby 58, Loyal 48

Stratford 66, Abbotsford 46

Girls Basketball:

Almond-Bancroft 60, Gresham 58

Medford 80, Tomahawk 13

Wild Rose 76, Port Edwards 31

Wausau West 61, Mosinee 56

Tri-County 32, Marion 15

Lakeland 61, Antigo 42

Edgar 62, Rib Lake 21

Girls Hockey:

Central Wisconsin Storm 9, Northern Edge 1

