Advertisement

Prep Highlights 1/18

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In today’s prep highlights, Wausau West girls basketball takes down Mosinee on the road and #6 Marathon boys basketball beats Mosinee at home.

Here are some scores from around our viewing area:

Boys Basketball:

Marathon 77, Mosinee 68

Wisconsin Rapids 63, Appleton West 57

Pacelli 84, Gresham 66

Medford 59, Menomonie 44

Columbus 71, Neilsville 67

Colby 58, Loyal 48

Stratford 66, Abbotsford 46

Girls Basketball:

Almond-Bancroft 60, Gresham 58

Medford 80, Tomahawk 13

Wild Rose 76, Port Edwards 31

Wausau West 61, Mosinee 56

Tri-County 32, Marion 15

Lakeland 61, Antigo 42

Edgar 62, Rib Lake 21

Girls Hockey:

Central Wisconsin Storm 9, Northern Edge 1

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Mauston man found dead, vehicle found in Lemonweir River
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Antigo Police Department in searching for...
UPDATE: Missing Marathon County man found dead
Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Wausau man arrested in death of 3-month-old
7 Investigates
2 central Wis. dog sellers listed in Humane Society of the United States Horrible Hundred
UTV crash in Adams Co.
2 injured in UTV crash in Adams County

Latest News

1/18/2021 Prep Highlights
1/18/2021 Prep Highlights
Podcast Logo
Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 25: New Coach, New Protocols, Same Domination
Mosinee’s Schmirler lighting up the scoreboard
Mosinee’s Schmirler lighting up the scoreboard
Mosinee sophomore hockey player Caden Schmirler during a game in Mosinee, Wisconsin. (WSAW)
Mosinee’s Schmirler lighting up the scoreboard