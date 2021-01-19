Prep Highlights 1/18
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In today’s prep highlights, Wausau West girls basketball takes down Mosinee on the road and #6 Marathon boys basketball beats Mosinee at home.
Here are some scores from around our viewing area:
Boys Basketball:
Marathon 77, Mosinee 68
Wisconsin Rapids 63, Appleton West 57
Pacelli 84, Gresham 66
Medford 59, Menomonie 44
Columbus 71, Neilsville 67
Colby 58, Loyal 48
Stratford 66, Abbotsford 46
Girls Basketball:
Almond-Bancroft 60, Gresham 58
Medford 80, Tomahawk 13
Wild Rose 76, Port Edwards 31
Wausau West 61, Mosinee 56
Tri-County 32, Marion 15
Lakeland 61, Antigo 42
Edgar 62, Rib Lake 21
Girls Hockey:
Central Wisconsin Storm 9, Northern Edge 1
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.