Advertisement

Police Chief Biven receives first dose of COVID vaccine

Police Chief Bliven receives vaccine.
Police Chief Bliven receives vaccine.(WSAW)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout began Monday in Wisconsin. This means police and firefighter personnel are now eligible for the vaccine.

Wausau Police Chief Benjamin Bliven received his first dose at 1 p.m. Monday. He explained why it was important to him to be one of the first in line.

“The pandemic’s been going on for a long time and so it’s important for everybody in our community to get vaccinated. We’ve had a number of people within the police department that have had COVID, and we’ve had a lot of quarantines associated with COVID that have really impacted our ability to serve the community,” he said.

Phase 1A was restricted to those working in the healthcare community. They were the front line workers most likely to come into contact with those infected, and that phase began being administered on Dec. 22.

Firefighters and police deal with a wide array of the public, often not knowing the COVID status of those they respond to. This puts them at high risk too.

“You know, we have had a lot of exposures to COVID directly, out in the community responding to calls for service and I know our firefighters have had a lot of exposure to transporting COVID patients so think it’s important that first responders have access to the vaccine,” Chief Bliven said.

Here in Wausau, Aspirus is offering the vaccine at Wausau Family Medicine on the Aspirus campus. The vaccine will also be distributed at their Stephens Point clinic.

Chief Bliven said he was surprised and pleased to see so many of his team members in the waiting room when he arrived.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Antigo Police Department in searching for...
UPDATE: Missing Marathon County man found dead
Missing Mauston man found dead, vehicle found in Lemonweir River
Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Wausau man arrested in death of 3-month-old
7 Investigates
2 central Wis. dog sellers listed in Humane Society of the United States Horrible Hundred
UTV crash in Adams Co.
2 injured in UTV crash in Adams County

Latest News

Chris Norfleet works toward equality
Local activist works toward equality
Wausau Public Schools Logo
Wausau School Board votes to put referendum questions on April 6 ballot
The family of Zachary Vasa, who went missing back in June 2020 is asking for your help bringing...
Family of missing man Zach Vasa ask for donations
Wausau committee votes to extend mask resolution