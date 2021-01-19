Advertisement

Marshfield Clinic Health to begin vaccinating Wisconsinites 65 and older

(WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for people age 65 and older. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Tuesday, that age group will be eligible beginning Jan. 25.

A Marshfield Clinic spokesman said those interested need to complete a survey. Click here to access the survey or call 877-998-0880. If you qualify, you will be contacted to schedule an appointment.

There are approximately 700,000 Wisconsinites who are 65 and older and Wisconsin currently receives around 70,000 first-dose vaccines per week from the federal government, according to DHS.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution may take several months.

