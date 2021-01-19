Local activist works toward equality

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a good time to reflect on how far the country has come since the civil rights leader’s death. Many would say great strides have been made since that fateful day in 1968.

President Chris Norfleet of People for the Power of Love begs to differ.

“Because Black people have a distinct disenfranchisement against white America. Hmongs don’t have it. Natives have some of it, but they don’t have it all. So we have a distinct set of problems.”

Norfleet believes that while city leaders have vocally embraced the Black Lives Matter movement -- he has not seen much tangible evidence of change.

He says he thinks Martin Luther King Jr. would be disappointed in the progression towards equality but recognizes the need to get involved on a personal level.

“Well we also need to be working, we also need to be proactive, Because we shouldn’t just expect equity and change to just flow in out of nowhere. But hope is not what we should be looking for. We should be looking for a transparent community, a truthful community that is about building trust.”

His goal now -- and his work through people for the power of love -- is to motivate people and businesses on the local level to be a part of the change.

