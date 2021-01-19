Advertisement

Harden, Durant star as Nets edge Bucks 125-123

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), center, drives to the basket against...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), center, drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds left, James Harden had 34 points and 12 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets edged the Milwaukee Bucks 125-123.

Durant finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists to give the Nets their fourth straight victory in a game in which two of the East’s best went toe-to-toe right down to a tense finish that ended when Khris Middleton missed a potential winning 3-pointer from the corner.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Milwaukee, which had its four-game winning streak stopped.

Middleton added 25 points and Jrue Holiday had 22.

